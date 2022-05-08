Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $212.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.71.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $210.21 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.41 and a 200 day moving average of $300.87.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

