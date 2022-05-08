Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $6,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $5,711,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 59,245 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,529,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

