Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $313.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of ROG opened at $272.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.58. Rogers has a 52 week low of $172.84 and a 52 week high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Rogers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

