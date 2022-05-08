Ronit Capital LLP Acquires 29,000 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. HUYA makes up 0.7% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 136.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 998,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 310.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 521,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA cut their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

HUYA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 971,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,699. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $868.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

