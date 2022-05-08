Ronit Capital LLP Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ronit Capital LLP decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $754,814,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $21.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,615.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2,758.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.