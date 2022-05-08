Ronit Capital LLP Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Ronit Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for 5.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

