Ronit Capital LLP Takes $1.26 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for about 1.8% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,239,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 99,191 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 925,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after acquiring an additional 325,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,797 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.87. 1,588,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,031. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

