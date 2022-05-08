Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

RROTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Roots stock remained flat at $$2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Roots has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

