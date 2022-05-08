Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Roper Technologies worth $138,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.30. The stock had a trading volume of 676,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,391. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

