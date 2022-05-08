Royal Bank of Canada Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPZ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.54.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.13. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.35 and a one year high of C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

