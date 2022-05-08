Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on the stock.

IMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($24.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,951 ($24.37).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,657.50 ($20.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,822 ($22.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

