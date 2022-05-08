Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Set at $158.00 by Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been given a $158.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

RGLD stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $95,486,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after buying an additional 621,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,580,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

