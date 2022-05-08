Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,078,342.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00291480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00188933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00558458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038727 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,598.03 or 2.01507309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

