SafeInsure Market Cap Tops $17,945.82 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $17,945.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BGH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,654,327 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.