Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAC traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $142.72. 346,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,777. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average of $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

