Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys 630 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.21. 8,978,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.05 and a 200-day moving average of $452.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

