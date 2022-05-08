Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Shares of 9,055 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $159.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

