Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $363,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.6% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 462,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,804,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after buying an additional 405,506 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,396,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147,926. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571,702 shares of company stock valued at $227,621,630 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

