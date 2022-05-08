Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $109,000 Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129,885 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 678,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 636,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,079,000 after purchasing an additional 90,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,547 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $129,499.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,362 shares of company stock worth $4,778,997 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 576,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,051. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

