Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $201,000 Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $920,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $117.66. 176,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,752. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.