Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $71,000 Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PRA Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRAA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 216,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,896. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

