Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $93,000 Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $95,242,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $76,375,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NYSE:ROG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.65. 110,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,631. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.62 and its 200-day moving average is $268.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $172.84 and a twelve month high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

