Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $153,975,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after buying an additional 139,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.62.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $4.28 on Friday, reaching $75.18. 2,734,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,264. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

