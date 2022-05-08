Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,888,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $68.54. 424,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,377. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.