Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases New Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 658 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 325,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 318,566 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

KBR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,087. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

