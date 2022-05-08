Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases Shares of 119 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 262.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,828. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

