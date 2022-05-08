Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 1,753 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 9.7% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $90.63. 4,590,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

