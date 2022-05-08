Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heska by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSKA traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 95,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.64. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

