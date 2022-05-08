SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.46 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $35,569.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

