Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.05) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salzgitter from €32.50 ($34.21) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.68) to €43.00 ($45.26) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.29.

SZGPY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

