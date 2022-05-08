San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.75

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.
The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.
San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)
