San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.75

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, cement, and banking businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products and refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

