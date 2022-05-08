Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $58.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.58.
SPR opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,888,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,631,000 after acquiring an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
