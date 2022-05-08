Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Up 2.4%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 95,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$28.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

Get Sarama Resources alerts:

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.