Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 217,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.