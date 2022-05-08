Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.03. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
About Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Gold (SRCRF)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.