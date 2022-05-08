Scotiabank Cuts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$43.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

