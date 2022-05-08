SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $660.00

SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660 ($8.24) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.24). SDL plc (SDL.L) shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.24), with a volume of 1,453,530 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £610.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 660. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.
About SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL)
