SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,323.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after buying an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

