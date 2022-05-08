Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mplx by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,243,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 1,842,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

