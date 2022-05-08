Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $15.81 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,159,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,605,000 after purchasing an additional 145,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $44.55. 27,035,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,843,404. The company has a market cap of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

