Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,340. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $244.08 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

