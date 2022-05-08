Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 3,827,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

