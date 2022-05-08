Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 714 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

