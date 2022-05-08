Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after acquiring an additional 880,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,801 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 467,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 435,759 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 3,592,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

