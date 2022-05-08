Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.86 and a 200 day moving average of $464.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

