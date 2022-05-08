Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,798,000 after acquiring an additional 329,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

