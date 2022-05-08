Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $125,637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 78.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AON by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.29. 983,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,558. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.99.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

