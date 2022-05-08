Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,166,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,575,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.