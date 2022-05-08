Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 1,302,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 827.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 126,977 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 89,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

