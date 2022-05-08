Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 1st

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

SIGI opened at $81.11 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

